Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett upbeat about Peru Flight to Jamaica

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (seen right in photo) in discussion with Chilean Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Euduaro Javier Bonilla Menchaca (second right) during his courtesy call at the Minister’s New Kingston Office on Wednesday October 30, 2019.

Joining in the discussion are (left to right) Roberto Alvarez, Deputy Head of Mission, Chilean Embassy in Jamaica and Mrs. Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

During the courtesy call, Minister Bartlett discussed the positive impact the upcoming inaugural flight from Lima, Peru to Montego Bay will have on the island’s arrivals from the Latin America region.

The service which will be through LATAM airlines three days weekly, is expected to begin next month.

