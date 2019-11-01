FAA declares New York City Marathon a No Drone Zone

The skies above the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 3, will be a No Drone Zone, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today.

The FAA, working in close coordination with its federal partners, said Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) will be prohibited within a two nautical-mile radius of the start line, which is located at the western end of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island. The No Drone Zone, detailed in Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) FDC 9/6103, will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

A No Drone Zone for the end of the race will cover all of Central Park to a mile south of the park, encompassing airspace above the finish line. The restricted area, detailed in NOTAM FDC 9/5935, will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Both restricted areas extend 1,000 feet above ground level.

The restrictions will also be included in the FAA’s B4UFLY mobile app.

Drone operators are reminded to check the FAA’s NOTAM webpage for other airspace restrictions in New York.

UAS operators who violate these flight restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges.