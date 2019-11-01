CTO chief: Celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) joins the region in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month as we reaffirm the value of “One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.”

As we continue to observe 2019 as the Caribbean Year of Festivals, we celebrate both the unique distinctions of our region and the many features that bind us together. The unique rhythm and tempo of each CTO destination is reflected best in the music, art, sailing, lights, food, rum, religious, literary, dance and the many other festivals celebrated throughout the region. Unquestionably, there is a festival to commemorate each element of the cultures and heritages which personify the region.

The unique characteristics, diverse backgrounds, and traditions that enrich the Caribbean’s cultural tapestry create enchanting and magnificent sights and experiences for us, the people of the Caribbean, as well as our visitors.

The dynamic spirit of the people of the Caribbean comes to life in an unmatched array of diverse festivals which energise communities and entice visitors to come and immerse themselves in the wonderful blend of culture, beauty and warmth that define us.

While these festivals are of great significance to the people of the Caribbean, they have also become a signature feature of the region’s tourism product, capturing the attention of the millions of visitors attracted to our shores. No doubt, many of the 17.1 million tourist visits to the Caribbean during the first half of this year were influenced by festivals. Therefore, as we seek to grow our arrival numbers and tourist spend, these events will continue to be integral to our planning. Critical to this will be maximising resources while minimising waste by developing a model which emphasises environmental preservation, maintains economic viability and prioritises cultural considerations.

The CTO encourages all our member countries and partners to organise some form of activity in observance of Caribbean Tourism Month and to share your events with us so that we can help tell your story to the world. We also encourage everyone to participate in our social media campaign during these next 30 days.

I wish everyone a successful and exciting Caribbean Tourism Month.