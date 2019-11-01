Ovolo Group expands to Bali with Kuta Beach hotel purchase

Ovolo Group announced the purchase today of the Citadines Kuta Beach Bali, the group’s first property outside Hong Kong and Australia, representing its vision to become a global hospitality company with focus on Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and United Kingdom.

In early 2020, Ovolo will announce its future plans for the Bali property to bring it in line with Ovolo Group’s ethos and aesthetic.

Commenting on Bali acquisition, Girish Jhunjhnuwala, founder & CEO of Ovolo Group said: “This acquisition demonstrates our vision to become a truly global hospitality company, offering guests unrivaled effortless experiences across our hotels, bars and restaurants. We look forward to being able to reinvent this hotel and its food and drink concepts in true Ovolo style, bringing a fresh take on hospitality to Bali.”