Delhi city official: India’s capital has turned into a gas chamber

The officials in India‘s capital city of Delhi announced that all schools will be closed until November 5 due to severe air pollution.

The head of the city administration, Arvind Kedzhrival, said that Delhi currently resembles a “gas chamber.” About 5 million masks are planned to be distributed to schoolchildren.

Kedzhrival urged residents of Delhi to stop burning garbage in the city. If such violators were observed, the residents asked to report them to a special service.

One of the main reasons for the deterioration of air quality in India is the burning of fields at the end of the season. Thousands of farmers do this to prepare the land for next year.

In late October, Delhi also celebrated the national holiday of Diwali. The air pollution had greatly worsened during the celebration. Usually on this holiday, residents of India organize a festival of lights, explode firecrackers and fireworks.

Vehicle exhaust, construction dust, and industrial emissions also contribute to rapid deterioration of India’s capital city ecology.