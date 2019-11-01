The international tourism and investment is ongoing at the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel
Data presented by WTTC shows the top 10 countries in Africa for inbound tourism: South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire.
It shows the potential tourism has on the African continent both for incoming and outgoing.
eTN readers can watch the event unfolding life. Click here for the life YouTube channel.
CATEGORIES African Tourism BoardBreaking Travel NewsCorporate Travel and Tourism NewsetnInternational Travel NewsNews articlesTourism Investment NewsTravel & Tourism OrganizationsTravelwire NewsWorld News