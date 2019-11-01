A new all-star global conference – the International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) – is about to start in London. It will be held from November 1-2, 2019 at the Intercontinental Park Lane London, just ahead of World Travel Market (WTM). This may well be the most important days for those attending WTM.
The conference will be moderated by Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster with the BBC. The event will have a special focus on the continent of Africa and its islands, and it is supported by the African Tourism Board (ATB). Opening the conference will be a welcome from HE Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO. Dr. Taleb Rifai is currently a patron of ATB,.
The African Tourism Board will be attending in full force under the leadership of chairman Cuthbert Ncube together with his team members Simba Mandinyenya, COO, Doris Wörfel, CEO, and Jürgen Steinmetz CMCO , who is also the publisher of eTurboNews. eTurboNews is a media partner with ITIC.
Among the all-star speakers are:
HRH Princess Dana Firas of Jordan
HE Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President Emeritus of Malta
Hon. Elena Kountoura, member of European Parliament
Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director, World Travel Market, Reed Exhibitions
Tourism Ministers:
Hon. Najib Balala (Kenya)
Hon. Edmund Bartlett (Jamaica)
Hon. Memunatu Pratt (Sierra Leone)
Hon. Nikolina Angelkova (Bulgaria)
This tourism conference is a new hands-on concept to present investment needs and at the same time meet global experts and many travel and tourism celebrities who will be ready to talk to attendees throughout the event
Take a look at the exciting 2-day program:
9:00 – 09:10: Welcome Speech
HE Dr. Taleb Rifai Chairman ITIC and former Secretary-General, UNWTO
09:10 – 09:20: The Global Financial Landscape – Investment Opportunities and Challenges
London School of Economic
09:20 – 09:40: Investing in the future – lessons from the past
Mr. Christopher Rodrigues, CBE, Chairman Port of London Authority
09:40 – 09:50: Global Tourism Trends and Africa – Island Nations Positioning How Africa and Island Nations can position themselves to surf on global tourism trends?
Mr. Gerald Lawless Ambassador World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and former President and CEO of Jumeirah Group
09:50 – 10:30: Investors’ Expectations for an Attractive Return on investment in the Travel and Tourism Sector
A conversation with Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC
Panellists:
Mr. James Knoll, Managing Director TowerBrook
Mr. Mark Tenzer, Partner, Jeffreys Henry LLP
Ms. Angela Chen, Vice-President, Dossen Group
Mr. Lachezar Todorov, CEO Terra Tour Service
Mr. Marcus Lee, Chairman of China SME Business Owners Association
Investment highlights by Zoobox
10:30 – 10:45: Morning Refreshment and Networking Break
10:45 – 11:15: Panel Discussion Empowering Women through opportunities in the Travel and Tourism Industry
Moderator: Dr. Catheryn Khoo-Lattimore – Senior Researcher & Lecturer Griffith Institute for Tourism, Brisbane, Australia
Video Presentations
Her Excellency Mrs. Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca, President Emeritus, Malta
Hon. Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism, Bulgaria
Panellists:
Hon. Mrs. Memunatu Pratt Minister of Tourism and Culture, Sierra Leone
Ms. Lyn Hughes Co-founder and editor-in-chief, Wanderlust magazine
Ms Muna Haddad, CEO, BARAKA
Ms Ufi Ibrahim, Strategic Business Leader, Former CEO, British Hospitality Association
11:15 – 11:30: Tourism Investment Opportunities in Kenya – One-to-One Interview with Hon. Najib Balala EGH – Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya
Interview by Mr. Ian Taylor, Executive-Editor, Travel Weekly, Jacobs Media Group, UK
11:30 – 12:00: Panel Discussion: The impact of Air Connectivity and Transport Infrastructure on Growth in Travel and Tourism
Moderator: Mr. Phillip Cash, Aviation and Tourism Consultant
Participants:
Mr. Christopher Rodrigues CBE, Chairman London Port Authority
Mr. Romesh Bhoyroo, Director Strategy and Business Development, Airport Council International – Africa
Mr. Derek Moore, Chairman AITO UK
Mr. Yared Bizuneh, Founder & Managing Director Six Degrees Representation
12:00 – 12:15: Developing a New Tourism Destination – One-to-One Interview with Mr. Adel A. Tashkande, Advisory Account Manager, Investor Advisory and Relations of Invest Saudi, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA)
Interview by Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC
12:15 – 13:00: Essential Business Case on Tourism Embracing UN Sustainable Development Goals
Moderator: Ms. Susanna Saari, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering and Business, Turku University of Applied Sciences (TUAS) – Finland
Panellists:
Mr Martin George, Director of Investment, Enterprise St Helena
Mrs Fiona Jeffery OBE, Chairman Africa Travel and Tourism Association
Ms. Manal Kelig, ATTA Executive Director, Middle East and North Africa
Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, Chief Executive Director Kwela Fleet Management and Chairman – Africa Tourism Board
Ms. Daniela Otero, CEO, Skal International
13:00 – 14:00: Lunch and Networking Break
14:00 – 14:45: Ministerial Panel: African and Island Nations – Opportunities for Investment in Travel and Tourism Development Projects, Infrastructure and Services
Moderator: Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC
Participants:
Hon. Najib Balala EGH – Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya
Hon. Konrad Mizzi, Minister of Tourism, Malta
Hon. Mrs. Memunatu Pratt Minister of Tourism and Culture, Sierra Leone
Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister Tourism, Jamaica
Mr. Ellison Tommy Thompson, Deputy-Director General, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Bahamas
14:45 – 15:30: Reimagining hotels of the future – exceeding Patrons’ Expectations
A conversation with Mr. Gerald Lawless, WTTC Ambassador, former President & CEO Jumeirah Group Dubai
Participants:
Ms. Angela Chen, Vice-President, Dossen Group
Mr. Guillaume Pellerin CEO, Zoobox, Ireland
Mr. Saleh Said CEO – Blue Amber Ritz Carlton project Zanzibar
Mr. Georg Tsvetanski CEO (Thracian Cliffs – Marriott project), Bulgaria</p
15:30 – 15:45: Afternoon Refreshment and Networking Break
15:45 – 16:00: The Power of Social Media – Tourism Strategy and Creative Services
A presentation by Mr. Jeremy Jauncey – CEO Beautiful Destinations
16:00 – 16:45: Panel Discussion: Climate Change and Tourism Resilience Management
Moderator: Mr. Ian Taylor, Executive-Editor, Travel Weekly, Jacobs Media Group UK
Participants:
Hon Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism of Jamaica
Hon. Elena Kountoura, Member of the European Parliament
Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General, UNWTO
Prof. Lee Miles, Professor of Crisis & Disaster Management, Bournemouth University
Mr. Alain Chagnon, President, Zoobox
16:45 – 17:00: Importance of Effective Branding to add value to the National Tourism Product
Plenary session led by Mr. Ben Lock Senior Director, Edelman
17:00 – 17:30: Panel Discussion: How education and Talent Development are Crucial to the Travel and Tourism Industry?
Moderator: Prof. Dimitrios Buhalis, Director, eTourism Research Lab and Management and Marketing Expert, Bournemouth University
Panellists:
Ms. Susanna Saari, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering and Business, Turku University of Applied Sciences (TUAS) – Finland
Dr. Catheryn Khoo-Lattimore – University of Griffiths Australia
Mr. Nigel Fell, Consultant and Trusted Advisor in the Tourism Sector
Mr. Andrew Muscat, Secretary-General, Mediterranean Tourism Foundation
17:30 – 17:35: Day One – Closing
Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC
19:30 – 20:00: Cocktail
20:00 – 22:30: Dinner & Cultural Show
Greetings:
Her Royal Highness Princess Dana Firas of Jordan and President of Petra National Trust
Hon. Najib Balala EGH – Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya
Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica
Mr. Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director, World Travel Market, Reed Exhibition
Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC and former Secretary-General UNWTO
Gastronomy: Discover a fusion cuisine with a mix of tradition and modern twist, embellished with the best typical wines and drinks.
Cultural Show: An immersive experience of African songs and dances performed by the world-renowned London Masai Cultural Arts
Day 2, Saturday, Nov 2:
