A new all-star global conference – the International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) – is about to start in London. It will be held from November 1-2, 2019 at the Intercontinental Park Lane London, just ahead of World Travel Market (WTM). This may well be the most important days for those attending WTM.

The conference will be moderated by Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster with the BBC. The event will have a special focus on the continent of Africa and its islands, and it is supported by the African Tourism Board (ATB). Opening the conference will be a welcome from HE Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO. Dr. Taleb Rifai is currently a patron of ATB,.

The African Tourism Board will be attending in full force under the leadership of chairman Cuthbert Ncube together with his team members Simba Mandinyenya, COO, Doris Wörfel, CEO, and Jürgen Steinmetz CMCO , who is also the publisher of eTurboNews. eTurboNews is a media partner with ITIC.

Among the all-star speakers are:

HRH Princess Dana Firas of Jordan

HE Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President Emeritus of Malta

Hon. Elena Kountoura, member of European Parliament

Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director, World Travel Market, Reed Exhibitions

Tourism Ministers:

Hon. Najib Balala (Kenya)

Hon. Edmund Bartlett (Jamaica)

Hon. Memunatu Pratt (Sierra Leone)

Hon. Nikolina Angelkova (Bulgaria)

This tourism conference is a new hands-on concept to present investment needs and at the same time meet global experts and many travel and tourism celebrities who will be ready to talk to attendees throughout the event

Take a look at the exciting 2-day program:

9:00 – 09:10: Welcome Speech

HE Dr. Taleb Rifai Chairman ITIC and former Secretary-General, UNWTO

09:10 – 09:20: The Global Financial Landscape – Investment Opportunities and Challenges

London School of Economic

09:20 – 09:40: Investing in the future – lessons from the past

Mr. Christopher Rodrigues, CBE, Chairman Port of London Authority

09:40 – 09:50: Global Tourism Trends and Africa – Island Nations Positioning How Africa and Island Nations can position themselves to surf on global tourism trends?

Mr. Gerald Lawless Ambassador World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and former President and CEO of Jumeirah Group

09:50 – 10:30: Investors’ Expectations for an Attractive Return on investment in the Travel and Tourism Sector

A conversation with Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC

Panellists:

Mr. James Knoll, Managing Director TowerBrook

Mr. Mark Tenzer, Partner, Jeffreys Henry LLP

Ms. Angela Chen, Vice-President, Dossen Group

Mr. Lachezar Todorov, CEO Terra Tour Service

Mr. Marcus Lee, Chairman of China SME Business Owners Association

Investment highlights by Zoobox

10:30 – 10:45: Morning Refreshment and Networking Break

10:45 – 11:15: Panel Discussion Empowering Women through opportunities in the Travel and Tourism Industry

Moderator: Dr. Catheryn Khoo-Lattimore – Senior Researcher & Lecturer Griffith Institute for Tourism, Brisbane, Australia

Video Presentations

Her Excellency Mrs. Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca, President Emeritus, Malta

Hon. Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism, Bulgaria

Panellists:

Hon. Mrs. Memunatu Pratt Minister of Tourism and Culture, Sierra Leone

Ms. Lyn Hughes Co-founder and editor-in-chief, Wanderlust magazine

Ms Muna Haddad, CEO, BARAKA

Ms Ufi Ibrahim, Strategic Business Leader, Former CEO, British Hospitality Association

11:15 – 11:30: Tourism Investment Opportunities in Kenya – One-to-One Interview with Hon. Najib Balala EGH – Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya

Interview by Mr. Ian Taylor, Executive-Editor, Travel Weekly, Jacobs Media Group, UK

11:30 – 12:00: Panel Discussion: The impact of Air Connectivity and Transport Infrastructure on Growth in Travel and Tourism

Moderator: Mr. Phillip Cash, Aviation and Tourism Consultant

Participants:

Mr. Christopher Rodrigues CBE, Chairman London Port Authority

Mr. Romesh Bhoyroo, Director Strategy and Business Development, Airport Council International – Africa

Mr. Derek Moore, Chairman AITO UK

Mr. Yared Bizuneh, Founder & Managing Director Six Degrees Representation

12:00 – 12:15: Developing a New Tourism Destination – One-to-One Interview with Mr. Adel A. Tashkande, Advisory Account Manager, Investor Advisory and Relations of Invest Saudi, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA)

Interview by Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC

12:15 – 13:00: Essential Business Case on Tourism Embracing UN Sustainable Development Goals

Moderator: Ms. Susanna Saari, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering and Business, Turku University of Applied Sciences (TUAS) – Finland

Panellists:

Mr Martin George, Director of Investment, Enterprise St Helena

Mrs Fiona Jeffery OBE, Chairman Africa Travel and Tourism Association

Ms. Manal Kelig, ATTA Executive Director, Middle East and North Africa

Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, Chief Executive Director Kwela Fleet Management and Chairman – Africa Tourism Board

Ms. Daniela Otero, CEO, Skal International

13:00 – 14:00: Lunch and Networking Break

14:00 – 14:45: Ministerial Panel: African and Island Nations – Opportunities for Investment in Travel and Tourism Development Projects, Infrastructure and Services

Moderator: Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC

Participants:

Hon. Najib Balala EGH – Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya

Hon. Konrad Mizzi, Minister of Tourism, Malta

Hon. Mrs. Memunatu Pratt Minister of Tourism and Culture, Sierra Leone

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister Tourism, Jamaica

Mr. Ellison Tommy Thompson, Deputy-Director General, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Bahamas

14:45 – 15:30: Reimagining hotels of the future – exceeding Patrons’ Expectations

A conversation with Mr. Gerald Lawless, WTTC Ambassador, former President & CEO Jumeirah Group Dubai

Participants:

Ms. Angela Chen, Vice-President, Dossen Group

Mr. Guillaume Pellerin CEO, Zoobox, Ireland

Mr. Saleh Said CEO – Blue Amber Ritz Carlton project Zanzibar

Mr. Georg Tsvetanski CEO (Thracian Cliffs – Marriott project), Bulgaria</p

15:30 – 15:45: Afternoon Refreshment and Networking Break

15:45 – 16:00: The Power of Social Media – Tourism Strategy and Creative Services

A presentation by Mr. Jeremy Jauncey – CEO Beautiful Destinations

16:00 – 16:45: Panel Discussion: Climate Change and Tourism Resilience Management

Moderator: Mr. Ian Taylor, Executive-Editor, Travel Weekly, Jacobs Media Group UK

Participants:

Hon Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism of Jamaica

Hon. Elena Kountoura, Member of the European Parliament

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General, UNWTO

Prof. Lee Miles, Professor of Crisis & Disaster Management, Bournemouth University

Mr. Alain Chagnon, President, Zoobox

16:45 – 17:00: Importance of Effective Branding to add value to the National Tourism Product

Plenary session led by Mr. Ben Lock Senior Director, Edelman

17:00 – 17:30: Panel Discussion: How education and Talent Development are Crucial to the Travel and Tourism Industry?

Moderator: Prof. Dimitrios Buhalis, Director, eTourism Research Lab and Management and Marketing Expert, Bournemouth University

Panellists:

Ms. Susanna Saari, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering and Business, Turku University of Applied Sciences (TUAS) – Finland

Dr. Catheryn Khoo-Lattimore – University of Griffiths Australia

Mr. Nigel Fell, Consultant and Trusted Advisor in the Tourism Sector

Mr. Andrew Muscat, Secretary-General, Mediterranean Tourism Foundation

17:30 – 17:35: Day One – Closing

Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC

19:30 – 20:00: Cocktail

20:00 – 22:30: Dinner & Cultural Show

Greetings:

Her Royal Highness Princess Dana Firas of Jordan and President of Petra National Trust

Hon. Najib Balala EGH – Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

Mr. Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director, World Travel Market, Reed Exhibition

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC and former Secretary-General UNWTO

Gastronomy: Discover a fusion cuisine with a mix of tradition and modern twist, embellished with the best typical wines and drinks.

Cultural Show: An immersive experience of African songs and dances performed by the world-renowned London Masai Cultural Arts

Day 2, Saturday, Nov 2:

09:00 – 10:00: Welcoming – Morning Coffee (The Rugby World cup final – Kindly note that on Saturday, so as not to deprive rugby fans of the World Cup final between England and South Africa, the match will be broadcasted live during the welcoming coffee in the morning) 10:00 – 17:00: Moderators: Mr. Phillip Cash & Mr. Paul Hoskins (ITIC Team) 10:00 – 10:15: Travel and Tourism Development Projects that will attract Investors and Tourists Mr. Gerald Lawless – ITIC Advisory Board & Dr. Adam Wu China Overseas Invest 10:15 – 11:15: Financing Tourism and Travel Development Projects – Panel & Presentation led by Mr. Rajan Datar, Presenter and Broadcaster, BBC Participants: 1. Presentation of Investment Destinations: • Saint Helena • Bahamas • Jamaica 2. Understanding of the fundamental aspects of doing business in Africa Dimitri Lesini – Partner, Laytons LLP 3. Investing in Technology and Innovation to stimulate Growth in Travel and Tourism. Presentation by Mr. Jayanth Kolla, Founder & Partner Convergence Catalyst/Blockchain 11:15 – 11:30: Morning Refreshment and Networking Break 11:30 – 13:15: Tourism Project Owners’ Presentations Presented by: Mr. Phillip Cash, Aviation and Tourism Consultant 1. The Red Sea Development project Presentation by Mr. Jay Rosen CFO, Rea Sea Development Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2. Blue Amber project Zanzibar Presentation by Mr. Saleh Said, CEO Blue Amber, Zanzibar 3. Thracian Cliffs – Marriott project, Bulgaria Presentation by Mr. Georg Tsvetanski, Chairman Thracian Cliffs, Bulgaria 4. Zoobox – a new hotel concept Presentation by Mr. Guillaume Pellerin, CEO – Zoobox, Ireland 5. Voyya – combining business travels and foreign VAT refunds Presentation by Mr Sean Winter, CEO Voyya 6. Shaping Smart Futures in Responsible Tourism (Africa and Caribbean) Presentation by Ms. Manal Kelig, ATTA Executive Director, Middle East and North Africa and Ms. Gabriella Stowell. ATTA Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean 13:15 – 13:30: ITIC Conference Closing Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC Advisory Board and Ibrahim Ayoub – Group CEO and Organiser 13:30 – 17:00: Lunch, Refreshment and Networking Break Investor and Project Owner Prearranged Meetings

Last-minute registration is still open or onsite for a 25% discount. Click here