Russian low-cost Pobeda Airlines lands at Dubai International Airport

Russian low-cost carrier and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aeroflot, Pobeda Airlines LLC, based in Moscow Vnukovo International Airport, joined Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) growing family of 65 international airlines with the launch of its inaugural flight.

Pobeda Airlines will operate four weekly flights from Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow to Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2, offering greater choice and convenience to customers.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were given a warm welcome upon their arrival at DXB.