Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett to participate in major travel events in London

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, departed the island yesterday to participate in three major global travel trade shows in London, England.

The Minister, who is accompanied by senior officials from his Ministry and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), will participate in the International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) on Global Investment Opportunities in Sustainable Tourism; World Travel Market (WTM) and the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council’s fourth annual Global Resilience Summit.

The ITIC, which starts tomorrow at the InterContinental London Park Lane, is a global platform for policymakers, tourism ministers, investors and the tourism business community. It addresses the concerns and challenges facing destinations worldwide in areas such as capacity building, infrastructure, human capital, resources, safety and security.

During the event, Minister Bartlett will participate in two panel discussions, alongside senior officials such as Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Hon. Najib Balala EGH; Malta’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Konrad Mizzi; and Chairman of ITIC/ former United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General, Dr. Taleb Rifai.

His panel discussions are titled, ‘Opportunities for Investment in Travel and Tourism Development Projects, Infrastructure and Services,’ and ‘Climate Change and Tourism Resilience Management.’’

He will later join colleagues from the JTB at the World Travel Market on November 4, 2019, in Excel, London.

The Minister is scheduled to participate in discussions on ‘Taking Responsibility for Safety & Security,’ as well as ‘Resilient Destinations in an Age of Increased Disaster Risk and Impact.’

The WTM is a major promotional platform for the JTB. It will feature many Jamaican companies, creating the ideal opportunity to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals. Through its industry networks, the WTM also creates personal and business opportunities while also providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities.

During the WTM, he will also use the opportunity to increase in outbound travels from the UK, Northern Europe, Russia, Scandinavia and Nordic region to grow arrivals from these markets.

The Minister’s final official event in London is the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council’s fourth annual Global Resilience Summit, where he will join world leaders to discuss the latest developments in resiliency planning, using a combination of case studies, best practices and lessons.

This series of events was created to reflect the increased need for preparedness and crisis management in the modern world and serves to empower delegates with the necessary knowledge to execute resiliency.

Minister Bartlett will return to the island on November 8, 2019.

