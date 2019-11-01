DMC Network joins Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct

DMC Network partners with ECPAT-USA

The DMC Network is delighted to announce that it has partnered with ECPAT-USA, the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States.

Founded in 1991, ECPAT-USA has been leading the charge to prevent child trafficking for more than 25 years, with a mission to eliminate the sexual exploitation of children around the world through awareness, advocacy, policy and legislation.

ECPAT-USA partners with travel industry leaders to help companies implement programs and policies that comprehensively address human trafficking and child exploitation. The Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct (The Code) is a set of business principles that travel and tour companies can implement to help protect the exploitation and trafficking of children. The Code provides awareness, tool and support to ensure the business community can endorse and support ECPAT-USA’s message.

Speaking on the addition to the DMC Network’s company culture, Managing Director Dan Tavrytzky said:

“We are so pleased to have officially partnered with ECPAT-USA to join The Code. We are in the business of travel and hospitality and we know that our team are in the privileged position of being able to assist ECPAT-USA and the great work that they are doing in preventing child trafficking and exploitation. We have a moral obligation to ensure that we continue to look for ways to give back in this industry, and supporting this organization is one of those.”

“ECPAT-USA is pleased to see DMC Network step forward in our efforts to protect children from exploitation,” said Michelle Guelbart, Director of Private Sector Engagement for ECPAT-USA. “We believe their reach through members will help amplify our message and drive destinations to take an active stance in combatting human trafficking and child exploitation.”