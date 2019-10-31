Omarjee Aviation with Alitalia in Mauritius

Omarjee Aviation of Mauritius is on record saying “Welcome back Alitalia! We look forward welcoming you on board during this season. 3 times weekly from Mauritius to Rome.”

Alitalia has been a boost for the Mauritius tourism industry and in now starting the second year of their operation linking Mauritius to Rome.

Starting from October 25, 2018 with 3 weekly flights through Rome, passengers will be able to fly from Italy to Mauritius for the whole winter season aboard an Airbus A330.