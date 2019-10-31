Seychelles welcomes back Air France

The blue, white and red colors of the Air France Airbus A330-200 was welcomed by ceremonial canon-water at Seychelles International Airport, a few minutes before 6 am on October 30, 2019, after a 23-year absence.

Air France was previously operating through its subsidiary, JOON, and is now flying its national colors once more.

The return of Air France creates a direct link between the Seychelles and the French market, a significant market for the country. The island paradise is popular in the French market for its tropical environment and familiar French language, which is one of the country’s official languages. As a leading member of the Skyteam Alliance group and having operating flights to 195 destinations, Air France will significantly contribute to the Seychelles tourism industry.

“The arrival of Air France on our shores again is not only an opportunity but a privilege for the destination. We are happy to welcome back the airline after 25 years of absence, and pleased that our French customers will once again have access to a direct flight to Seychelles,” said Mrs. Francis, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive.

Commenting on the event, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine Mr. Didier Dogley said that “the return of Air France, the French national carrier, is significant in that Seychelles is now served through direct flights to and from Europe through a fourth world class carrier. This will greatly improve our competitiveness on the French and European markets. So we are extremely pleased with this new development.”

As from October 29, Air France customers are able to travel to Mahe through the 3 weekly flights departing Paris-Charles de Gaulle. These flights will operate throughout the winter season from October to Match 28, 2020 on the Airbus A330-200.

For more news about Seychelles, please click here.