Japan Airlines announces international network expansion

Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced expansion details of its robust international network from Tokyo-Narita International Airport (NRT) in 2020. In the U.S., the carrier will introduce twice-daily transpacific service on their San Francisco (SFO) route with a new nonstop flight to Narita as a joint venture with American Airlines starting March 29, while also adding a second flight to Guam (GUM) starting July 1. In addition, new routes to Vladivostok, Russia (VVO) will launch at the end of February and to Bengaluru, India (BLR) in March. These flights will be available for booking beginning at 12:00am EST on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

“Allowing even more customers to experience the unparalleled offerings of Japan Airlines is paramount for our organization, and we are thrilled to extend these offerings further in the U.S. market, with twice-daily service from San Francisco to Tokyo starting in March 2020,” said Kiyoto Morioka, Senior Vice President of The Americas for Japan Airlines. “We are dedicated to route growth, while ensuring customers are able to experience our world-renowned service and hospitality.”

Narita – San Francisco Service Launch: Double-daily service to San Francisco will begin on March 29, 2020, as a joint business service with American Airlines. By setting a convenient new Narita schedule, the carrier aims to provide smooth connections for business and leisure customers seeking to travel throughout Asia. The service is in addition to the airline’s current Haneda=San Francisco daily flight to provide customers with more travel choices between Japan and North America.

Double-daily service to San Francisco will begin on March 29, 2020, as a joint business service with American Airlines. By setting a convenient new Narita schedule, the carrier aims to provide smooth connections for business and leisure customers seeking to travel throughout Asia. The service is in addition to the airline’s current Haneda=San Francisco daily flight to provide customers with more travel choices between Japan and North America. Narita – Guam Additional Flight: As travel demand continues to remain strong to Guam, JAL will add a second daily flight from July 1, 2020. The route will feature the JAL SKY SUITE configured aircraft, which have been well received by customers and features the airline`s latest in-flight seats and amenities.

As travel demand continues to remain strong to Guam, JAL will add a second daily flight from July 1, 2020. The route will feature the JAL SKY SUITE configured aircraft, which have been well received by customers and features the airline`s latest in-flight seats and amenities. Narita – Vladivostok Service Launch: Service to Vladivostok will begin on February 28, and through March 28, 2020, the route will operate three times a week. From March 29, the carrier will operate daily through summer schedule 2020. The charming city of Vladivostok is just a 2-hour flight from Narita airport and JAL’s flight schedule is designed to offer customers ample time for exploring the city even on the day of arrival.

Service to Vladivostok will begin on February 28, and through March 28, 2020, the route will operate three times a week. From March 29, the carrier will operate daily through summer schedule 2020. The charming city of Vladivostok is just a 2-hour flight from Narita airport and JAL’s flight schedule is designed to offer customers ample time for exploring the city even on the day of arrival. Narita – Bengaluru Service Launch: Service to Bengaluru will begin on March 29, 2020. The route to southern India, popularly known as “India’s Silicon Valley” will not only connect customers between Japan and India, but also provide convenient connections to/from North America via Narita.

The JAL Group will continue to refine its route network and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airlines in the world. The expansion comes at a time when the carrier has recently been certified as a 5-Star Airline for the second consecutive year by International air transport rating organization, Skytrax. The 5-Star rating is awarded to airlines that provide exceptional and outstanding services to their passengers.

The following plans and schedules are based on the approvals from the relevant authorities:

Narita=San Francisco Flight Schedule (March 29, 2020 ~ )

Route Start Date Fleet Cabin Flight Schedule (Subject to Change) Narita=San Francisco March 29 2020 ~ 787-8 (SS8) Business Economy JL058 Narita 18:10 ⇒ San Francisco 11:30 JL057 San Francisco 13:35 ⇒ Narita 16:45 (+1) Daily Operation

Narita=Guam Flight Schedule (July 1, 2020 ~ )

Route Start Date Fleet Cabin Flight Schedule (Subject to Change) Narita=Guam July 1 2020 ~ 767-300ER (SS6) Business Economy JL943 Narita 10:45 ⇒ Guam 15:30 JL944 Guam 18:05 ⇒ Narita 20:50 Daily Operation

Narita=Vladivostok Flight Schedule (February 28 ~ March 28, 2020)

Route Effective Aircraft Type Cabin Flight Schedule (Subject to Change) Narita=Vladivostok February 28 – March 28 2020 737-800 Business Economy JL423 Narita 11:30 ⇒ Vladivostok 14:55 JL424 Vladivostok 16:15 ⇒ Narita 17:30 Three flights per week (Wed/Fri/Sun) 1

1 Flight Schedule on Sundays will be as follows:

JL423 Narita 10:40 ⇒ Vladivostok 14:05 /// JL424 Vladivostok 15:35 ⇒ Narita 16:50

Narita=Vladivostok Flight Schedule (March 29, 2020 ~ )

Route Effective Aircraft Type Cabin Flight Schedule (Subject to Change) Narita=Vladivostok March 29 2020 ~ 737-800 Business Economy JL423 Narita 11:20 ⇒ Vladivostok 14:55 JL424 Vladivostok 16:25 ⇒ Narita 17:40 Daily Operation 2

2 Flight Schedule on Tuesdays and Fridays will be as follows:

JL423 Narita 10:40 ⇒ Vladivostok 14:05 /// JL424 Vladivostok 15:35 ⇒ Narita 16:50

Narita=Bengaluru Flight Schedule (March 29, 2020 ~ )

Route Effective Aircraft Type Cabin Flight Schedule (Subject to Change) Narita=Bengaluru March 29 2020 ~ 787-8 (SS8) Business Economy JL753 Narita 18:15 ⇒ Bengaluru 00:35 (+1) JL754 Bengaluru 02:45 ⇒ Narita 14:15 3 Daily Operation

3 JL754 Bengaluru ⇒ Narita will start on March 30, 2020