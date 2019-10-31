Waldhotel becomes first Swiss hotel in Wellness Tourism Association

Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence has become one of 90-plus Wellness Tourism Association (WTA) members and partners from 18 countries. Incorporated as a not-for-profit in the U.S. State of Colorado in January 2018, the association welcomes qualifying DMOs, hotels, resorts, retreats, tour operators, travel advisors, wellness practitioners, media, and partners with an interest in supporting the global wellness tourism industry. With a unified goal of working together to shape and support the future of wellness tourism, the WTA seeks to create a common set of industry definitions and standards, educate and increase awareness of wellness tourism, as well as provide a networking platform for members of the industry.

«The wellness tourism industry continues to grow globally with the help of hotels like the Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence, » said Anne Dimon, President and CEO of the WTA. «We look forward to a strong partnership as we all work together to help shape and support the future of wellness tourism. »

As the WTA’s first member from Switzerland, the Waldhotel, designed by notable architect Matteo Thun, is a revolutionary health and medical center that focuses on promoting holistic health and wellness through a variety of innovative offerings combining medically supervised health retreats and spa treatments with stunning natural surroundings.

«Since its inception, the Waldhotel has authentically and exclusively dedicated itself to the health and wellbeing of our guests, serving as a sanctuary for those in need of rehabilitation, medical attention or a respite from the stresses of everyday life, » commented Robert P. Herr, General Manager of the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne. «It’s an honor to join the WTA and we look forward to continuing to raise awareness of this important sector of the industry. »

The Waldhotel was also named one of the Best Wellness Retreats for 2020 in the online resource Travel to Wellness, founded in 2004 by WTA President, Anne Dimon.