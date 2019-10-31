Ryanair boosts Budapest Airport’s winter schedule

Just a few days into the new season, Budapest Airport has already welcomed 11 new routes, with another four still to come. The last five days alone have seen the Hungarian gateway celebrate the commencement of Ryanair new services to Bordeaux, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Porto, Odesa, Tel Aviv and Toulouse.

In addition to the Ryanair’s new operations on existing routes, the Irish airline has added three new destinations to Budapest’s route map and faces no competition on its flights to Lappeenranta, Luxembourg, Poznan and Toulouse. Early next year Ryanair will complement the capital city airport’s network to Ukraine with a new link to Kharkiv, while home-based Wizz Air adds Kazan to airport’s growing number of Russian destinations.

Later in the season Jet2.com will begin a twice-weekly service to Birmingham, adding over 17,000 more seats to the Budapest-UK market in W19/20. Additionally, Wizz Air will be further enhancing the airport’s UK links as the low-cost carrier launches its three times weekly connection to Edinburgh. Meanwhile, an increase in frequencies sees Budapest record growth on numerous successful existing routes:

Airline Destination Frequency Increase

Austrian Airlines Vienna 17 times weekly to 20 times weekly

Eurowings Stuttgart 11 times weekly to 18 times weekly

Ryanair Edinburgh Three times weekly to daily

Ryanair Paphos Twice-weekly to five times weekly

Ryanair Prague Six times weekly to 9 times weekly

Wizz Air Dubai Three weekly to daily

Wizz Air Tel Aviv 10 times weekly to twice-daily

Wizz Air Tirgu Mures Twice-weekly to daily