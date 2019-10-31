Milan Linate airport reopens after 3 months

After 3 months of restyling, which started on July 27, Milan Linate airport is back to activity. The Forlanini Airport, in fact, is operational again with the first landing at 1800 hours of an Alitalia flight coming from Rome Fiumicino, followed by a Lufthansa flight to kick off service.

With the start of this operation (still in the completion phase), Linate is preparing to become the most technological airport in Italy. Il Sole 24 Ore (financial daily) reported: no more queues at the gate for computer control and electronic devices. In less than 2 years, the Milanese airport will be equipped with Tac technology machines, overcoming the classic X-rMilanays, and will use them throughout the airport.

There is also biometric facial control. The investment for the project by Sea (the Airport Handling Company) – which manages Milan Linate and also Malpensa, where the operations have been transferred in recent months – will be about 14 million euros, to which will be added the 50 put up this summer for the maintenance of the runway, the construction of the new building that will be completed in 2021, and the insertion of radiogenic controls for checked baggage.

According to Sea, the Linate airport has enormous potential: the 9 million passengers could grow, while the opening of 22 new stores would ensure greater revenues in retail.

“For the moment there will be a provisional body with gates protected from 2019 to 2020. Activities will resume regularly, but obviously to erect a building of this kind takes at least a year and a half,” said Alessandro Fidato, airport management director of Sea.