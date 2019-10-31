UAE and China capital airports working together

A newly-signed agreement between Abu Dhabi Airports and Beijing Daxing International Airport, will see the two sides share best practices and collaborate to enhance their airport operations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked at the BDIA Management Centre in Beijing, China, on October 10 in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, by Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Yao Yabo, President of Beijing Daxing International Airport, BDIA.

The signing of the MOU follows the opening of the Beijing Daxing International Airport last month, and ahead of the opening of the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Both parties agreed to establish mechanisms for interactive contact and the exchange of knowledge and best practices, alongside sharing ideas on developing their airports and advancing the wider aviation industry for the benefit of passengers and visitors from around the world.

Speaking after the signing, Bryan Thompson commented, “This agreement is the result of the close social and economic ties between the UAE and China, and we look forward to working with our Chinese colleagues to enhance our partnership at all levels.”

“The Chinese tourism and business market is important to the economy of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. Abu Dhabi is a popular destination for Chinese travelers, and tourist numbers are continuing to increase year on year,” he added.

Also speaking at the signing, Yao Yabo said, “On September 25th of 2019, the Chinese President XI Jinping officially announced the opening of Beijing Daxing International Airport. We believe on the basis of long-term and win-win cooperation with Abu Dhabi Airport, the two sides will jointly make more contributions to China’s civil aviation and world’s civil aviation.”