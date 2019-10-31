Hong Kong Tourism Board appoints new Executive Director

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Chairman Dr Pang Yiu-kai today announced the appointment of Mr. Dane Cheng as Executive Director of the HKTB. The appointment is effective from November 1, 2019.

Dr. Pang said Mr. Dane Cheng had considerable experience of marketing and management in the tourism industry, making him the ideal candidate for the Executive Director position. “I am confident that Mr. Cheng’s profound knowledge of the Hong Kong, Mainland and international markets combined with his excellent management skills will help the HKTB continue to promote

Hong Kong worldwide with effective marketing strategy,” he said.

He continued, “I am very pleased to have Mr. Cheng joining the HKTB at this moment in time when the tourism industry faces huge challenges. I am certain that Mr. Cheng will lead the team to overcome the current difficulties. Later, when the time is right, he will join forces with the travel trade and other sectors to launch a far-reaching global promotion, attracting visitors from every

continent back to Hong Kong and rebuilding Hong Kong’s reputation as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.”

Mr .Dane Cheng is a veteran in the travel and tourism industry. After graduating from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1986, he joined the Cathay Pacific Airways and held senior positions in general management, marketing, communications and international affairs in various regions. He possesses over 30 years of deep industry knowledge in travel and tourism. He was the Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Limited from 2017 to 2019.

The appointment, which was endorsed by the Board, is made in accordance with Section 8(3) of the HKTB Ordinance, and was approved by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

