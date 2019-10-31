Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett Looking to Boost Arrivals from Brazil

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen right in the photo) greets Brazilian Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Carlos Alberto Michaelsen den Hartog, during a courtesy call at the Minister’s New Kingston office on October 29, 2019.

During the meeting, the pair discussed strengthening tourism arrange,ments to increase the number of Brazilians visiting the island annually.

Ambassador den Hartog expressed excitement about LATAM airlines inaugurating three weekly flights from Chile and other South American countries later this year.

Additionally, he commented on Copa Airlines representing a strong airlift security arrangement out of South America.

