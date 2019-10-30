Chile cancels APEC Summit, UN climate conference over protest violence

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera said he has made a difficult decision to cancel the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, as well as the UN climate conference. According to the president, the reason for cancelation was the violent protests across Chile.

“When a family has problems, the father must devote all his time to resolving them. The president is also obligated to put the interests of his own people above all else. I am very sorry about my decision, but we are forced to cancel the APEC summit and the UN conference on climate change,” Pinhera said on the air during appearance at 24horas television channel.

The APEC summit was planned to be held in Santiago, Chile on November 16 and 17. The APEC summit was already once held in Santiago back in 2004. Then the event was also accompanied by protests by anti-globalists. The UN Climate Change Conference was scheduled for the first two weeks of December.