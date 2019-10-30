SAii: S Hotels & Resorts unveils new resort brand

S Hotels & Resorts Public Company Limited, a hospitality arm of Singha Estate PCL, has embarked on a new era with the launch of SAii, a charismatic upper-upscale resort brand for free-spirited, experience-seeking travellers.

SAii, which derives from the Thai word for “sand” or “pathways”, is a new lifestyle resort concept that will appeal to millennially-minded guests in enticing destinations. Born and raised in Thailand but with a global vision, this unique brand offers carefully curated stays to free-spirited travellers. The brand promotes down-to-earth luxury, with artisanal touches and heartfelt service based on a culture of sharing and caring.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, the first SAii resort and new brand flagship, opened its doors last month at CROSSROADS Maldives, the ground-breaking integrated resort project in the Indian Ocean developed by Singha Estate and S Hotels & Resorts.

Partnered with the Curio Collection by Hilton, SAii Lagoon Maldives reflects how S Hotels & Resorts works with the industry’s leading brands to bring world-class hospitality to its guests.

“In the millennial mindset, luxe is no longer defined by designer labels and deluxe goods; it derives from a sense of freedom and connecting with one’s surroundings – and other people. While SAii is an upper-upscale brand, it promises indulgent experiences for the soul, with deeply personal and spiritual adventures. This concept will now play a major role in the expansion of S Hotels & Resorts, which is aiming to double its portfolio by 2025. At present, our company comprises 39 hotels and resorts in five countries, totalling more than 4,600 rooms, but we look forward to moving into more highly desirable leisure destinations in future,” said Dirk De Cuyper, Chief Executive Officer, S Hotels & Resorts.

In the coming years, new SAii branded resorts will open in key locations, focusing on exquisite islands and blissful beachfronts in Southeast Asia, Indian Ocean and the South Pacific. This growth will be driven by a mix of mergers & acquisitions, resort purchases and hotel management agreements.