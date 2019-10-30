Is Learning How to Play a Musical Instrument Good for You?

Recent research has found that people who study a musical instrument can benefit from an excellent way to train the brain. This activity is a recommended therapeutic method for developing cognitive skills as well.

Scientists have come to the conclusion that just by playing an instrument you can actually alter the shape of the brain and its native capabilities, including increasing IQ for both children and adults. For the brain, studying a musical instrument is very much like an intense fitness training, which works the entire body’s musculature at the same time.

Different parts of the brain

Experts gathered evidence that the brain regions of the musicians are different from those of other people who do not play any instrument, from a structural and functional point of view. These are the areas of the brain responsible for motor skills, hearing, memorizing auditory information and memory, which become more active when a person plays an instrument.

This artistic preoccupation can improve important skills in everyday life, such as alertness, planning of actions or perception of emotions. The entire architecture of the brain changes in the background of the music created with the help of a musical instrument.

Multiple benefits

From this process, a whole series of benefits spring, which are also confirmed by experts. There have been many studies on the gains of playing a musical instrument for the brain. Whether or not it is the studies of the Mozart effect or others, children who are exposed to music, especially those who sing or play an instrument, do better at school than those who do not.

Various studies suggest that music can help children read more easily, develop their IQ, and generally it can help brain development. Musical instruments are much more efficient at improving abstract thinking skills than using the computer. Adults can also have advantages because music keeps the mind alert, which can improve memory.

Also, music plays a very important role in reducing stress, increasing productivity, developing creativity, as well as improving self-confidence. Learning a musical instrument can be like learning a new language, and for this reason, the process can often be challenging.

One of the qualities that musicians possess is discipline. It is impossible to become good at playing an instrument without very good discipline. You need to set a daily routine to practice.

Breaking the habit

Also, buying the instrument and various accessories can be quite fun, like choosing the best guitar pick or maybe looking for some folding music stands for all the songs waiting to be learned. We all have days when we are stressed and we simply want to take a break from our daily routine. Have you ever noticed how much it helps to relax on soft music?

Imagine how much that sense of relaxation can be amplified when you’re the one singing. Music is a small joy of life that helps us relax whenever we need to. Michael Jolkovsky, a psychologist who has studied the effects of music on the brain for a long time, believes that music helps lower stress levels and is also a social catalyst.

He believes that music satisfies the need to disconnect from everyday worries and does so in a much more constructive way than drinking, overeating, watching TV, or browsing the Internet for no reason.

A great challenge

If you are a beginner and you are struggling to learn the first piece, it can be frustrating. At the same time, the feeling of satisfaction you will have when you learn your first piece is unique. It does not matter how easy the piece is, you will never forget the first piece you learned and you will always be proud of it.

Sure, it can be very difficult at first, but once you get better at playing an instrument, it will become more and more fun. You may even want to start sharing what you know and before you know it, you may want to do this in front of a crowd. Playing an instrument can open up many opportunities that will change the way you live your life.

Music helps people in various social situations. It often manages to connect new friends and so much more. The training that the mind and body must go through to develop a good understanding of music is also useful for improving discursive abilities.

Moreover, it will help you gain new skills of cooperation, time management, concentration, and listening as well. Expression skills will also reach a new level and you will start to get rid of certain inhibitions.

Too old?

It is true that most musicians start their careers at a very young age, but not everyone who learned how to play a musical instrument has made a career out of it. As mentioned earlier, this can be a great hobby to get away from it all, at least from time to time.

So, what if you did not start when you were young? No, you are never too old to try new things, remember that!