New York Marriott Marquis & Sheraton New York Times Square name new Director of Sales and Marketing

Heather Allison has been named complex director of sales and marketing for New York Marriott Marquis and Sheraton New York Times Square. In her new role, Allison will oversee all sales and marketing efforts for these major New York City hotel properties.

“We’re thrilled for Heather to join our team in this exciting and essential position,” said Dan Nadeau and Sean Verney, general managers of the New York Marriott Marquis and Sheraton New York Times Square, respectively. “She brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience and an impressive record of generating robust hotel performance and revenue growth.”

Allison steps into the new role after serving as director of sales and marketing in Los Angeles for two other prominent Marriott properties – The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. Before that, she worked as director of sales and marketing for The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Her hotel and resort experience has additionally encompassed leadership roles with Millennium, Starwood and Camberley hotels.

Allison has also been very active in the greater hospitality industry over the years, having served as a board member of the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) and its advisory boards. She was the marketing committee chair of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and is a certified facilitator for Marriott Luxury Brands Sales & Service Foundations. She has been recognized with HSMAI’s Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales & Marketing Award and has achieved Marriott International’s President’s Circle award for JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

New to New York City, Allison is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She and her husband Erich Smith have a son who works as one of New York City’s Bravest at FDNY Ladder 36. Their daughter is a teacher in Atlanta, Georgia.