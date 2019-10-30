Qatar Airways Group welcomes industry leaders to 2019 Trinity Forum

Hundreds of airport and retail industry leaders from around the world gathered today in Doha for the first day of the 2019 Trinity Forum, which is jointly hosted by Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport (HIA), and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and Communications of the State of Qatar.

The Trinity Forum is an annual event organized by The Moodie Davitt Report, Airports Council International (ACI), and ACI Asia-Pacific that aims to explore how airports, concessionaires, and brands can work together for the benefit of consumers. This year’s edition – a two-day event held at the St. Regis Doha – marks the first time the conference is hosted in Qatar and co-hosted by an airline carrier.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, welcomed guests at the opening ceremony. In his speech, he talked about the importance of innovation and creativity for the airport retail industry.

H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “The retail environment at airports plays an important part in a passenger’s journey, and the Qatar Airways Group is unique in the industry in its ability to manage and deliver an outstanding customer experience across all touch points through our own trinity of airline, airport and retailer. Together, we are able to implement next generation ideas and enhancements.

“As we expand Hamad International Airport, it is even more important to provide an airport experience like never before to our passengers. To do this, we will be looking to continue our longstanding relationships with existing partners, as well as introducing new ones. The 2019 Trinity Forum provides a great opportunity to foster new partnerships.”