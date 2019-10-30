Lufthansa: Four new European destinations for summer 2020

Lufthansa customers can now book four new destinations for the coming summer season 2020. Whether it’s a beach holiday, a voyage of discovery or a city trip – Lufthansa offers multiple connections to numerous destinations that fit passengers’ needs.

New from Munich in detail

Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) is the new Lufthansa destination, which the airline will be serving for the first time from Munich starting on 4 April 2020. An Airbus A320 will take off for the Andalusian city every Saturday at 12:25 p.m. and land at 15:25 p.m. The return flight will depart the same day from Spain at 16:10 and land in Munich at 19:10.

The Munich flight schedule also includes Minsk (Belarus), which will be offered again from 4 April 2020 after a longer break. The Bombardier CR900 takes off from the Bavarian hub at 14:50 on Saturdays and lands in the capital city of Belarus at 18:00. The return journey will start at 18:55. The flight from Munich complements the connections from Frankfurt with two daily flights as a year-round service.

New from Frankfurt in detail

From 30 March 2020 onwards, Lufthansa will be flying twice a day to Bristol, in the southwest of England all year round, except on Saturdays, when flights only operate once a day. A Lufthansa Embraer 190 will take off for England at 8:20 a.m. and 16:30 p.m., arriving in Bristol at 9:00 and 17:10, respectively. The return flights will take off at 9:35 and 17:50. After landing in Frankfurt, guests will have onwards access to Lufthansa’s worldwide network.

Rennes in France will be completely new to the Lufthansa programme in summer 2020. The Breton capital will be served from Frankfurt three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will leave Frankfurt at 15:55 and arrive at 17:30 local time. The return flight LH1057 will take off at 18:10 in Rennes and arrive at 19:45 in Frankfurt. From 31 March 2020, the route will be served with a Bombardier CR900.