Vancouver International Airport first in Canada to use NEXUS facial recognition

Today, Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) by Vancouver International Airport announced that their proprietary line of self-service, biometric-enabled kiosks, BorderXpress, has been configured to meet the requirements of the Canada Border Service Agency’s (CBSA) modernized NEXUS program. BorderXpress NEXUS features ‘tap-and-go’ RFID technology and utilizes state-of-the-art facial recognition software to verify members’ identity, replacing the old iris recognition technology.

“This is another big first for us—being the first Canadian airport to offer NEXUS members an enhanced and more seamless border clearance process. I know our frequent travellers that utilize NEXUS will be pleased with this modernized solution,” says Craig Richmond, President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “We are grateful for the collaborative relationship we have with our partners at the Canada Border Service Agency and to be once again chosen as the trusted partner for the first solution and rollout. We look forward to continuing to work together on the next phase to create a complete seamless journey for all NEXUS members.”

NEXUS is a joint CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. CBP) operated Trusted Traveler program designed to speed up border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travellers into Canada and the U.S. YVR introduced 11 next generation NEXUS kiosks in October 2019, dedicated to facilitating the trusted traveler program. Using the new kiosks, NEXUS members will tap or scan their NEXUS card and capture a photo to verify their identity using facial recognition technology before proceeding to a CBSA officer for final inspection. If you have something to declare you must do so verbally, to an officer, at a clearly marked area in the customs hall after using the kiosk.

As part of the CBSA’s objective to modernize the NEXUS program, this is intended to better serve NEXUS members travelling by air as facial biometric verification provides travellers with a simplified method of being identified. This initiative aligns the NEXUS program with international trends on traveller processing and supports the CBSA’s goal to increase efficiencies without compromising security.

ITS has also sold its BorderXpress NEXUS solution to Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, with deployments scheduled later this year.