Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Foundation collaborates under Pristine Seychelles campaign

The Seychelles Department of Tourism (represented by Principal Secretary Anne Lafortune, seen right in photo) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Foundation (represented by the Founder Daniella Alis-Payet, left).

The MOU outlines a collaboration on projects under the Pristine Seychelles campaign that make Seychelles a sustainable tourism destination.

“We’re excited for this collaboration which will help create jobs for locals, give value to the Creole Culture, encourage efficient use of natural resources, reduce waste generation, and foster awareness” was the message echoed at the signing ceremony. This will include specific initiatives like a clean-up of Victoria and launching the Hidden Histories of Victoria Map.

The agreement also aims to work towards the GSTC destination certification for Seychelles until 2022.