Health Tips to Cover Before your Morocco Vacations

Okay, so if you have already packed your bags and booked your flight to Morocco and you are ready to spend some quality time in this beautiful exotic country, then hold on for a second. To make your Morocco vacations special and memorable, you need to consider a few health tips because if you fall sick during your trip, then you won’t be able to enjoy anything. So, before hopping on a plane to Morocco make sure to follow these health tips suggested by Memphistours.

Get Travel Insurance

Before traveling, you need to make sure that your general insurance cover of the travel insurance points as well. Because in most of the cases, insurance won’t cover travel insurance parts. So, if your insurance doesn’t include travel insurance, then you should get one before visiting Morocco. If you are planning to indulge in adventurous activities like cycling or trekking in Morocco, then you need travel insurance. While getting travel insurance make sure that your insurance policy has a clause for emergency evacuation.

Visit your Physicians

It is highly recommended to visit your physician before taking your trip to Morocco because there are some tropical diseases that you can easily catch if you don’t get vaccinations in advance. For travel to Morocco, recommended vaccines include hepatitis A and B, MMR, typhoid, rabies (particularly if you will be outdoors) and tetanus. However, you won’t get malaria easily in Morocco, so you can avoid taking malaria vaccines. Apart from these vaccinations, you should make sure to pack essential medicines in your travel first-aid kit.

Your Eating Habits

In your Morocco vacations, you need to pay special attention to your eating habits. You cannot buy any fruit or any other eating items from the roadside vendors because the intense temperature of Morocco can destroy the food items and this can badly affect the digestion system of travelers because they are not habitual to eat such kind of food. Moreover, don’t eat anything raw without being properly washed, peeled and cooked. You should always try to eat in the clean atmosphere of your hotel or any good restaurants in Morocco only. Always eat freshly prepared and hot meals while traveling.

You should not drink direct tap water in Morocco because local water isn’t that clean and fresh there. You should drink water after the proper cleaning process only. In the big cities, you can easily find the branded water bottle which is very clean and good for travelers. So, you should always keep bottled water with you while traveling in this beautiful city.

Swim Carefully

There are plenty of different water bodies and beaches that are present in Morocco, but you should not swim in any of these waterfronts in Morocco without proper investigation. That’s because in the water bodies of Morocco an infected bacteria is presently named schistosomiasis parasite. It is one of the most dangerous parasites which can cause numerous diseases in your body and can even harm your internal organs.

You can swim in salted water bodies in Morocco because these parasites won’t live in salted water bodies, but you should make sure to check the pollution level of the water body before swimming in it. Moreover, never buy roadside seafood items, especially snails.

General Safety

Morocco in a very peaceful country where not many terror attacks happen. But, for your general safety, you should avoid any places associated with the US government or western culture in Morocco because these places are mostly targeted by the local community. You should not visit any clubs, casinos or restaurants that serve alcohol in Morocco.

So, if you want to make your Morocco vacations more happening and interesting, then you need to make sure that you follow up on all the health guidelines which we have discussed in this post. If you miss out on any of the discussed health tips, then you won’t be able to enjoy your vacation as you have planned. So, if you don’t want to end up in the hospital emergency room after your vacation, then follow health guidelines and be safe.