International field set for 2019 Anguilla Cup

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that this year’s Anguilla Cup promises to be the best ever. Over 128 players have registered for the Grade 3 Tournament, which will once again be hosted at the beautiful Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA) from November 2-9, 2019.

Both the Qualifying Draw, which takes place November 2 – 3, and the Main Draw, scheduled for November 4–9, will be fully subscribed. A truly international event, this year’s players hail from Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Caribbean — Switzerland, USA, China, Jamaica, Slovenia, Argentina, France, Spain, Bermuda, Vietnam , Puerto Rica, Honduras, Japan , Mexico, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Bahamas, South Africa, Lithuania and Germany.

A highlight of the week is the Kids Clinic conducted by former tennis great Mary Jo Fernandez on Sunday, November 3, from 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM, at the ATA. Mary Joe Fernandez is a former top Women’s Tennis Association Player, who achieved a career high ranking of World #4 on the circuit. The clinic will be followed by a Q&A with Mary Joe from 3:45 PM – 4:00 PM.

At 4:00 PM, the kids make way for the Men’s Invitational Final, whose participants will be announced shortly. The Honorable Cardigan Connor will do the coin flip with Mary Joe Fernandez, prior to the match taking place. The complete Tournament schedule is posted on the Anguilla Cup website and will be updated in real time. Matches run from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily; however, the tournament finals on Saturday, November 9, will begin at 10:00 AM.

The official tournament hotel is the Anguilla Great House, located just a few kilometers from the Anguilla Tennis Academy in Blowing Point. Special packages are available for both players and spectators, with additional options available at select properties on island, including the CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa and La Vue Boutique Hotel.

Sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Anguilla National Tennis Association, (ANTA), and the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC), this exciting tournament is part of the Caribbean Cup Tennis Series, organized by Sports Travel Experts, and hosted by the Anguilla Tourist Board, the Department of Sports and the Social Security Board, with a contribution from the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla.

The Caribbean Cup circuit currently includes Anguilla, Jamaica, Cayman, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, the US Virgin Islands, Curacao and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Anguilla will take her turn as the Caribbean’s tennis capital when she welcomes players, coaches and their families from around the globe, to participate in the 2019 Anguilla Cup.

Please visit the tournament website – anguillacup.com – for registration information and how you can come out and experience a week of spectacular beaches and world-class tennis. For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.

The Anguilla Cup is a part of the Caribbean Cup Tennis Series, created by Karl Hale – CEO of Sports Travel Experts and Tournament Director of the Rogers Cup in Toronto. The event is sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Anguilla National Tennis Association (ANTA), and the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC), sponsored by the Anguilla Tourist Board, and hosted at the Anguilla Tennis Academy, with support provided by Anguilla’s Department of Sports in the Ministry of Tourism and the Social Security Board.

The CCTS features 10 events in 9 countries throughout the Caribbean. The 2019 Circuit will feature events in Antigua, Anguilla, Barbados, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Curacao, Jamaica, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Vincent. Each event is centered on Local Youth Development, Caribbean Travel and Charity, and each tournament offers participants a chance to challenge top ranked players from around the globe.

