A poll of 2,000 adults revealed UK travelers’ dream holiday destinations. The number one ranking spot turns out to be a disaster.

Where do most of the polled Brits want to go? To the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster site.

The Chernobyl accident in 1986 was the result of a flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel. The resulting steam explosion and fires released at least 5% of the radioactive reactor core into the atmosphere and downwind – some 5200 PBq (I-131 eq).

Two Chernobyl plant workers died on the night of the accident, and a further 28 people died within a few weeks as a result of acute radiation poisoning.

In 2011 Chernobyl was officially declared a tourist attraction.

And the UK travelers have more lighthearted dream destinations as well. Next on the list is seeing the Northern Lights and traveling on the Orient Express. They would also like to walk along the Great Wall of China and pay respects at Auschwitz. Many also dream of going on safari in Africa or cruising around the Caribbean.

The study also found a trip to Disneyworld in Florida, a stay in an over-water bungalow in the Maldives, and island hopping in Greece are on the average person’s travel wish list. Many also want to see Japan’s Mount Fuji and Easter Island as well as climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Animal lovers want to swim with sea turtles in Hawaii, bathe elephants in Thailand, visit the orangutan sanctuary in Borneo, and see the puffins on Lundy Island. Those craving action and adventure want to scuba dive in the Great Barrier Reef, swim with dolphins in Orlando, and camp in the Rocky Mountains.

The average adult has only managed to tick off 3 dream trips so far, believing they will achieve 11 of their desired destinations before they’re unable to travel anymore. Seven percent of Brits have visited more than 5 continents to date, and while beach breaks are still popular for a fifth of adults, 19 percent like to explore new cities.

Eleven days is considered the perfect length of time to be away on holiday, and despite the desire to try something new, an overwhelming 77 percent of adults have been known to return to the same holiday destination. While Brits do want to try new things, 53 percent claim a lack of money is holding them back from traveling to more exotic destinations.

A further 16 percent of those polled, via OnePoll, say they have too many responsibilities to travel the world, while 19 percent don’t have the time to dedicate to planning an adventurous holiday.