Etihad Airways promotes Abu Dhabi medical tourism

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi have signed an agreement – the first of its kind in the region between an airline and medical services provider – that will see the two organisations collaborate to promote Abu Dhabi as a premier medical travel destination.

As part of the agreement, Etihad will offer specific medical travel packages to key markets around the world, delivering a single solution for booking flights, accommodation and medical treatments at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which covers more than 40 medical and surgical specialties.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As an airline offering specialised services for travelers with pre-existing medical conditions, including the care of our inflight nurse, it is a natural progression for us to partner with such a prestigious medical provider to bring more choice to our guests looking for the perfect medical travel package. Abu Dhabi has seen substantial global investment further strengthening its medical services, and we’re proud to play a part in making this world-class healthcare more easily accessible.”

The move to cooperate on medical travel services was announced as part of both companies’ support for Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy to become a leading center for medical tourism, announced earlier this year by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Dr. Rakesh Suri, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Etihad Airways, an organisation that mirrors our dedication to maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality at all times. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s collaboration with Etihad Airways will make our care more accessible for patients and their families than ever before.”

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Vice President Medical Services, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “This agreement sees two of the UAE’s most respected institutions come together to promote Abu Dhabi as a premier medical travel destination. Our partnership is a natural fit, with both Etihad and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience in our respective fields.”

With a fleet of more than 108 aircraft flying to destinations across the globe, Etihad Airways will bring Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s complex and critical care services to new markets, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for world-class medical tourism.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President, Mubadala Healthcare, said: “As part of our drive to develop a world-class, fully sustainable private healthcare sector in the UAE, Mubadala is working with a range of key partners to manage a growing volume of international patients. This agreement will provide a seamless patient journey that starts from the patient’s home country and takes them through treatment and aftercare at one of the world’s leading hospitals.”