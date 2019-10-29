Asian exhibitors set to make a splash at WTM London 2019

Exhibitors from Asia will once again flock to WTM London 2019 – the event where ideas arrive – bringing fresh angles on iconic locations, grand hotel developments and exciting new offerings for global travellers.

Once again, there is huge interest in WTM London from brands and destinations based in the Maldives. The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Company placed great emphasis on travel trade roadshows this year and credit this with the 17% increase in visitors to the islands. WTM London will be a chance to increase this number yet further.

In London, they will be showcasing their environmental focus, launching the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass campaign and encouraging travellers to think more sustainably when they visit the archipelago.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has also undergone major developments this year, which they will proudly show to over 50,000 visitors who will be attending WTM London 2019.

The main thrust of this regeneration is wellness with a new focus centred on health and fitness. This includes the visit, in December of this year, of globally renowned healer Elizabeth Cocoann who has shaped a new wellness menu including myofascial release, osteopathic massage and reiki in the new Heavenly Spa at the resort.

The Sheraton Full Moon Resort in the Maldives has also focused on changes to their spa offerings this year. The Shine Spa will open in 2020 and is all part of a $20 million renovation programme.

The resort now includes seven bars and restaurants, an industry-leading spa and a range of accommodation offerings that will entice visitors at WTM London to get some winter sun in the Indian Ocean.

Mauritian resort group Sun Resorts will be attending WTM London this year and are giving attendees a chance to meet their new CEO Francois Eynaud.

In reference to his appointment, Eynaud has said: “I look forward to steering Sun Resorts through an exciting time as we continue to strengthen the group’s marketing position and raise the bar in levels of service and hospitality across our properties.”

Lastly, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China have a number of incredibly exciting announcements to make when they touch down at WTM London. This year, the ministry will be focusing on the great variety of cultural and tourism products on offer in the country.

China is a land of extremes and there will be exhibitors from 18 of the nation’s 26 provinces, providing a unique and fascinating glimpse into the country for all those that visit the China Pavilion at WTM London 2019.

Simon Press, Senior Exhibition Director of WTM London added: “The Asian tourist market has long been a great supporter of WTM London and we are so excited to welcome exhibitors from across the region this year. From destinations to brands and tourism authorities there will be a variety of exhibitors for attendees to visit.

“They all understand how WTM can provide the perfect platform to market their products to new and existing business partners from around the world.”

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Company: Stand AS140

Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: AS140

Sheraton Full Moon Resort: AS140

Sun Hotels: AS100

Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China: AS1050

