Egypt Tourism to sponsor visitor registration at WTM London 2019

Egypt Tourism Authority has been confirmed as the sponsor for visitor registration at this year’s WTM London – the leading global event for the travel industry.

The partnership comes just days after the British government lifted the flight restriction to the North African country’s resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The removal of the guidelines from the UK will mean there will be a huge push for tourism to Egypt from Britain.

The Egyptian Minister of Tourism Dr. Rania Al-Mashat commended the declaration of the end of the ban saying, “We welcome the return of British tourists to Sharm el-Sheikh. This announcement is a renewal of the ongoing cooperation between both nations.

“This step is a testament to the continuous efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to ensure the safety and security of every visitor in all Egypt’s destinations, and in South Sinai in Particular.”

Egypt has significantly invested in safety and security measures including CCTV, airport security, GPS on tour busses and continually reviews and enhances these security steps.

As part of Egypt’s tourism initiative for 2020, Sphinx airport will charter flights to West Cairo to facilitate passengers’ journey to the new Grand Egyptian Museum and the ancient Pyramids. The Grand Egyptian Museum will officially open its doors in late 2020. It’s not only set to be the biggest museum in the world, but will exclusively host only ancient Egyptian pieces and will be the final resting place for Tutankhamun, Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh exhibition.

The Tutankhamun exhibition is currently held at London’s Saatchi Gallery and will be opening this Saturday (2 November) and will be in residence until Sunday 3 May 2020. The exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb and opens on the second day of the London Travel Week.

The partnership is announced one week until WTM London opens its doors to almost 55,000 visitors, the highest calibre buyers and almost 3,000 media.

WTM London, Senior Director, Simon Press said: “We are delighted to have Egypt come on board as our visitor registration partner for WTM London. It’s been a hard few years for inbound tourism from the UK to this beautiful and culturally rich country. At WTM London, we are looking forward to working with Egypt and facilitating the business and idea creation to ensure this can make up for the lost in tourism numbers.”

Register for WTM London now to avoid paying on arrival at london.wtm.com



eTN is a media partner for WTM London.

For more news about WTM, please click here.