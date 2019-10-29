United Airlines and Marriott offer Polaris passengers new perk at London Heathrow

Starting November 1, United Airlines will begin offering Polaris customers on flights between New York/Newark and London Heathrow complimentary baggage delivery exclusively to five Marriott International properties. Whether they are bound for the boardroom or Big Ben, this first-of-its-kind service will allow United Polaris customers to start their London journey the moment they clear customs and drop their bags.

United’s new baggage delivery benefit coincides with the airline operating its newly reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER on the route – an aircraft that features an extended cabin with 46 United Polaris business seats in the premium cabin and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

“The flight between New York/Newark and London is one of the most serviced routes in the world, and we are continually looking at how we can offer superior services and amenities for our customers traveling between these two major cities,” said Andrew Nocella, the airline’s chief commercial officer. “And as our customers continue to demand greater convenience and choices, we will be ready to deliver, offering the caring, creative solutions that will keep them choosing United.”

The baggage delivery program will be offered to all customers who hold a ticket in United’s Polaris business cabin on the New York/Newark to London Heathrow route, including upgraded tickets, and who are staying at select Marriott properties including JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf, London Marriott Hotel County Hall, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London. Customers can proceed through immigration and customs as normal, and follow signs for the bag drop desk in the arrivals area of London Heathrow, which will be open seven days a week from 6:00am – 12:00pm. Customers will not need to pre-register for the service. As an added benefit, passengers who are also members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s travel program, and have booked their hotel stay directly with Marriott will receive a notification on the Marriott Bonvoy app that their bags have arrived at their hotel.