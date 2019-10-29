Huge 6.6 earthquake rocks Mindanao, Philippines

A huge 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines today, October 29, 2019, at 01:04:45 UTC at a depth of 15 km.

A witness at the KSS BUilding, Buhangin, in Davao City reported feeling strong shaking, saying: parked cars were visibly shaking and people inside building[s] got out immediately after feeling the quake. Some buildings had cracked walls. People were feeling a little bit dizzy during and even after the quake. Aftershocks were felt just an hour after the quake.

Again reporting from Davao City, this person said: We were in the 6th floor of newly- and well-built condo in Davao Ciry (Abreeza place). It started weak but intensified within 5 seconds. I heard concrete cracking. A few chips fell from our ceiling. We waited it out then went to the fire escape. The exit sign was unhinge[d] by the shaking.

Another person from Davao City said: shaking was very strong and the motorcycle nearby got collapse[d], the water from the tub [was] wavering, coconut trees were falling. Still another witness said: Everything in cabinets shaking, hard to stand up, hard to walk, lasted maybe 20 secs.

Some witnesses simply used words like: traumatic and severe.

No reports as of this time on other damages or injuries on the Philippines quake.

