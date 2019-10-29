Huge 6.6 earthquake rocks Mindanao, Philippines
A huge 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines today, October 29, 2019, at 01:04:45 UTC at a depth of 15 km.
A witness at the KSS BUilding, Buhangin, in Davao City reported feeling strong shaking, saying: parked cars were visibly shaking and people inside building[s] got out immediately after feeling the quake. Some buildings had cracked walls. People were feeling a little bit dizzy during and even after the quake. Aftershocks were felt just an hour after the quake.
Again reporting from Davao City, this person said: We were in the 6th floor of newly- and well-built condo in Davao Ciry (Abreeza place). It started weak but intensified within 5 seconds. I heard concrete cracking. A few chips fell from our ceiling. We waited it out then went to the fire escape. The exit sign was unhinge[d] by the shaking.
Another person from Davao City said: shaking was very strong and the motorcycle nearby got collapse[d], the water from the tub [was] wavering, coconut trees were falling. Still another witness said: Everything in cabinets shaking, hard to stand up, hard to walk, lasted maybe 20 secs.
Some witnesses simply used words like: traumatic and severe.
No reports as of this time on other damages or injuries on the Philippines quake.
Distances:
- 14.3 km (8.9 mi) E of Bual, Philippines
- 16.3 km (10.1 mi) WNW of Magsaysay, Philippines
- 17.7 km (11.0 mi) SSW of Makilala, Philippines
- 19.2 km (11.9 mi) W of Bansalan, Philippines
- 39.3 km (24.4 mi) NNE of Koronadal, Philippines