AmaWaterways staff fleeing fires: Office closed, Online system down

California is on Fire and AmaWaterways River Cruises tour operator is closing offices at their Calabasa Headquarters.

In Southern California, the Calabasas blaze comes as firefighters are battling the Getty fire, which broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. along the Interstate 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west, rapidly burning more than 500 acres and sending people fleeing their homes in the dark.

A brush fire Monday morning in Calabasas forced the closure of parts of the 101 Freeway near Las Virgenes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Due to service interruptions and evacuations taking place as a result of the wildfires currently affecting areas of Los Angeles County (CA), AmaWaterways Headquarters located in Calabasas will be closed today, Monday, October 28.

In an email to Ama Waterways travelers and travel agents, the company said:

“During this time, our Online Booking System accessed via our Travel Advisor Portal will also be temporarily unavailable. Please check our website for the latest updates.

The safety and wellbeing of our employees are of the utmost importance, and our thoughts are with them as well as with our valued guests and travel partners within the affected areas.”

