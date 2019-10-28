Centara Unveils New Brand Ad Campaign “Centara – The Place to Be.”

Campaign connects Thai family values with unique guest experiences

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is launching a new brand advertising campaign this week in line with its revitalized brand essence, “Centara – The Place to Be.” The new campaign is aimed at consumers and travel industry professionals in Thailand and around the world and will appear in a variety of traditional and digital media formats along with the company’s social media, mobile and online platforms.

“Centara’s defining qualities are the unique combination of Thainess and Family Values,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Centara CEO. “They form the backbone of all things Centara, from our company’s heritage and service style through to our product and design, but most importantly, to the distinctive guest experiences we provide for our customers. We believe the new campaign captures the essence of that in a compelling and memorable way.”

The new campaign, represents the culmination of an extensive internal review and research process that helped identify the unique and authentic essence, and refine the positioning, of Centara Hotels & Resorts, both from a customer point of view – be that a guest, trade or business partner – and in the eyes of its people. That process brought clarity by identifying the Thai family values of Belonging, Caring and Sharing as the core qualities that define the Centara experience. Through these values, places are created, and experiences inspired, that evoke a true sense of belonging. Whether as a place to enjoy a family holiday or a romantic break, to do business, to wine and dine, celebrate, build a career or form a business partnership, Centara is “The Place to Be”. And whilst this message will serve as the theme of Centara’s upcoming advertising and communications, the essence and tagline which are so genuine to Centara, will long outlive the campaign.

“We wanted to align our brand positioning to truly reflect the authentic characteristics of Centara’s DNA. The new campaign celebrates the shared values that connect our brand and our customers in a way that is upbeat and relatable. It was important that we created a message that is very simple and memorable yet also rich in meaning. ‘The Place to Be’ is clearly rooted in the philosophy and heritage of our company, our warm, genuine and personal service approach, and the continued focus we place on creating environments where people want to be, and in which they feel they truly belong.” commented Tom Thrussell, Centara VP – Brand, Marketing & Digital.

Along with the new advertising campaign, the company is introducing newly refreshed visual identities for two of its core brands – the upper upscale Centara Grand, and the upscale Centara. The brand update serves to create distinction between the two hotel brands and the group’s corporate masterbrand, as well as to rejuvenate and better reflect their brand personalities. The new identities are being progressively rolled out to all Centara Grand and Centara properties in Thailand and worldwide. Centara also plans to announce its first luxury brand in early 2020.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 76 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands -Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travllers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to double its size with additional properties in Thailand and new international markets, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

