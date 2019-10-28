Hawaii Tourism sponsors campaign to combat sex trafficking

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA) are sponsoring workshops in the “Campaign for a Safer Community.”

Hoola Na Pua, a Hawaii nonprofit working to combat sex trafficking, is holding symposiums across the state on November 4-7, from 8 a.m. till noon:

• Nov. 4: Oahu (The Royal Hawaiian, Waikiki)

• Nov. 5: Maui (The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali)

• Nov. 6: Hawaii Island (Natural Energy Lab of Hawaii Authority – Hale Iako, Kailua-Kona)

• Nov. 7: Kauai (Sheraton Kauai Resort, Poipu)

According to Hoola Na Pua, sex traffickers often take advantage of the privacy and anonymity accessible through the hospitality industry. Some of the victims are young Hawaii residents.

HTA and HLTA are sponsoring these workshops, so they are free to attend. Participation of the industry and community stakeholders is important to help prevent this crime from happening.

The symposiums are aimed at empowering state’s visitor industry management, but everyone who wants to help raise awareness and take a stand against trafficking is welcome to attend.

Topics include: “Defining Trafficking & Exploitation,” “Tourism Industry as Key Partners in Protecting Our Community,” and “Responding, Reporting, and Action Steps.”

Hoola Na Pua, local law enforcement, and their national partners will give talks on how to turn the tides against trafficking in Hawaii.