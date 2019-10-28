Cargo van crashes into private plane at Russia’s Pulkovo Airport

A bizarre traffic incident occurred at the Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia. One of the airport’s maintenance vans drove right into a Gulfstream III business jet, damaging the fuselage near its right wing.

The investigators say that the rain and snow could have prevented the driver from spotting the plane, that has just arrived from Cologne, Germany on the tarmac.

It was not clear, whether the jet was standing still or taxiing on the tarmac when it got hit. There were no injuries.

A much more tragic crash took place in Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport in 2014 when a snowplow collided with a Dassault Falcon 50 business jet, killing all four people on board, including an executive of the French oil giant Total, Christophe de Margerie.