Napa and Sonoma California wants tourists to get out

Tourism is the number two business after wine in both Napa and Sonoma counties in California. 3.8 million visitors and a booming industry are getting destroyed by the minute with evacuations and the threat or better the reality of ever-expanding wildfires.

The challenge, local tourism leaders say, has been crafting a promotional message that encourages visitors to return without reminding them about the current fire threat.

More than 180,000 people have been forced to flee their homes after “historic” winds whipped up a wildfire in northern California’s wine country and forced the state’s largest utility company to cut electricity for millions to prevent more fires.

It’s one of the biggest evacuations in Sonoma County’s history, and California governor Gavin Newsom has now declared a state of emergency across the state, saying: “We’re deploying every resource available as we continue to respond to these fires and unprecedented high-winds.”

The current wildfire, called the Kincade fire, started on Wednesday night and is only 10 percent contained, Authorities expanded evacuation orders over the weekend, clearing out parts of Santa Rosa, which was devastated by a wildfire two years ago.

The blaze grew by almost 4,000 acres overnight into Sunday to 30,000 acres (47 square miles) and has destroyed almost 80 buildings.

Powerful winds and gusts of up to 90mph on Sunday are making the fire even more difficult to deal with, leading to “erratic fire behavior” and sending embers traveling for miles, authorities warned.

The National Weather Service called the fire was “potentially a historic event.