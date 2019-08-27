The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe announces Christopher Southwick as Hotel Manager

Ritz-Carlton Veteran Moves to AAA Five Diamond Mountain Resort to Continue Success

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, located mid-mountain at Northstar California Resort, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Southwick as hotel manager. Southwick joins the luxury mountain resort with more than 20 years of leadership experience with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, spanning from operations to culinary.

“I’m thrilled to continue my career with The Ritz-Carlton at such a stunning year-round destination and to move to Lake Tahoe with my family for this new chapter,” said Christopher Southwick, new hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. “I look forward to contributing my industry experience to help continue elevating this world class resort.”

Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Southwick served as director of operations at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas where his leadership was instrumental in the property’s success. He began his career in the culinary arts as chef tournant at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, then successfully progressed to executive chef roles at various Ritz-Carlton properties, including Palm Beach, Sarasota, Moscow, and Sanya, China. Due to his experience leading culinary teams throughout the country and abroad, Southwick was appointed director of food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas before being promoted to director of operations.

Additionally, Southwick has traveled the world as part of the Ritz-Carlton food and beverage cadre teams where he shared his culinary expertise by providing training to new employees in locations such as Tokyo, Oman, Georgetown, Beijing, Dubai, and more. A formally trained chef, Southwick graduated as valedictorian from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute. Throughout his career, he has acquired numerous industry certifications, including becoming a level two sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers, and has received various accolades due to his proficiency and skill as a leader and culinarian.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the first AAA Five Diamond resort in the Lake Tahoe area. Nestled mid-mountain at Northstar California Resort, the resort is a contemporary mountain retreat featuring slope-side ski-in, ski-out access in winter and mountain concierge services for golfing, mountain biking and hiking in the summer. Manzanita, the resort’s signature restaurant, features artfully crafted cuisine, combining classical techniques and a modern culinary philosophy, The Backyard Bar & BBQ offers traditional barbeque favorites year-round, and Café Blue serves locally sourced coffee and freshly-made juices. Located just six miles from both historic downtown Truckee and the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, the year-round destination resort features 170 guest rooms, 23 private Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Lake Tahoe with a 17,000 square foot spa and fitness center and an inter-mountain gondola that connects the resort to the nearby Village at Northstar. During the summer months, resort guests can enjoy Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, an exclusive and elegant waterside venue that offers an accompanying host of amenities including al fresco dining, leisure and water activities, and direct access to the lake. For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, visit the website and follow the resort on Instagram (@ritzcarltonlaketahoe) and Facebook (@ritzcarltonlaketahoe).

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 95 hotels and over 45 residential properties in more than 30 countries and territories. The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.