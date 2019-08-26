The Puerto Rico Convention Center, operated by AEG Facilities, reports most successful year ever

The Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC), operated by AEG Facilities, announced fiscal year 2018-2019 as the most successful year in its 14-year history. Driven by the PRCC focus on delivering memorable and positive guest experiences, the Convention Center realized increased financial and operational performance across many key metrics; increase in total attendance of 26%, 644,000 visitors came through PRCC’s doors in comparison to the previous 13-year average, 96% overall customer satisfaction ratings along with a 21% increase in total events, 417 events in comparison to previous 13-year average. The PRCC has also further established itself as the main space for all types of events, including conventions, sports and entertainment events, corporate events, galas and other events that generate a significant economic impact on the local economy.

Since it opened its doors in 2005, PRCC has become a cornerstone of Puerto Rico’s offerings as a tourist and event destination, being an anchor of the Convention District that has gradually continued to develop with new investments and related projects, and that soon will expand its offer with the opening of El Distrito San Juan complex, scheduled for early 2020.

“We are honored to report our most successful year at PRCC, 2018-2019 was a triumphant year full of amazing events. The commitment and hard work of our team along with our continued leadership and forward-looking approach to creating great experiences to our clients and guests is delivering these returns. When we consider the impact that each event generates in terms of number of visitors, hotel nights, use of services and products, and other added activities, the balance is a very significant impact for the local economy, and that should be a source of satisfaction for everyone in the industry, “said Jorge Pérez, general manager of the Center.

Another of the important elements of the AEG operation at PRCC is the continuous investment in improvements to maintain the space in optimal conditions, achieve operational efficiencies and offer customers and visitors a quality atmosphere and excellence in services. “The commitment of AEG and the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority have been instrumental to our success,” Perez added, noting a $3.3M investment for improvements to the venue’s infrastructure, aesthetic remodeling work and periodic renovations such as carpet replacement, the revamping of meeting spaces and the integration of art work are important elements that customers notice and appreciate, and ultimately contribute to the total experience at the venue.”

“We operate a state of the art facility in a first-class destination.” Pérez said. “Staying at the top of a global industry that constantly searches for new elements, more and better service and innovation, requires an extra passion that can only be credited to our excellent team, a group of committed employees who always go above and beyond.”

“There is no doubt that the Convention Center will continue to be the protagonist of our efforts to promote Puerto Rico as the best destination for events of all kinds, relying precisely on the potential economic impact this has for the island. We already have highly important events on the global stage, such as the twenty-second World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit that we announced recently and which will take place in the spring of 2020. This event is expected to bring to Puerto Rico more than 1,500 visitors from 180 countries, “said Noelia García, appointed executive director of the Convention District Authority of Puerto Rico.

“We’re very proud to have the Convention Center as one of our key partners in helping catapult our meetings and conventions business and elevating the Island’s status as a high quality, service-oriented destination in the Caribbean. Our leads and contracted events and rooms are the highest they have been in five years, and the Puerto Rico Convention Center plays a significant role in achieving this goal”, said Brad Dean, CEO for Discover Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.

Inaugurated in 2005, the Puerto Rico Convention Center is owned by the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, a public corporation of Puerto Rico. The PRCC is managed by AEG Facilities, the world leader in venue management, marketing and development.