CTO: Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Conference will proceed, schedule changed due to Tropical Storm Dorian

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) have been monitoring developments surrounding Tropical Storm Dorian in light of the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development – otherwise known as the Sustainable Tourism Conference – scheduled to be held here this week.

In view of the pending storm and the resultant flight cancellations on Monday 26 August, the CTO and the SVGTA wish to advise that the conference will proceed. However, the conference will now officially begin on Wednesday 28 August instead of Tuesday 27 August, with the general sessions taking place on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 August. The study tours, originally scheduled for Friday August 30 will proceeded as planned.

The CTO and the SVGTA regret any inconvenience caused by these changes and will continue to monitor the situation and advise if there are any other changes. Updates will be posted to www.caribbeanstc.com and www.onecaribbean.com.