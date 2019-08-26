Woman killed by masked gunmen on Swedish beach

A gang of masked gunmen attacked a man and woman carrying a child near the popular beach resort of Ribersborg, Sweden. The attackers fired off between eight and ten shots, reportedly from multiple weapons, mortally wounding a woman, before fleeing the scene through the grounds of a nearby apartment building.

The woman was reportedly carrying the child when she was struck by a bullet in the unprovoked attack. She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but later died of her wounds. The man they were with then went into shock.

Swedish police are hunting for the perpetrators.