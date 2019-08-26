Caribbean Airlines cancels flights due to tropical storm Dorian

Caribbean Airlines Passengers flying in and out of

Piarco International Airport, Trinidad

Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados

Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica

on August 26-28, 2019 can rebook their flights for travel up to September 8, 2019 due to a threat by Tropical Storm Dorian.

The airlines announced the cancellation of the following flights on Monday, August 26,20190

BW 448 BW 449 Port-of-Spain to Barbados Barbados to Port-of-Spain BW 455 BW 454 Kingston to Barbados Barbados to Kingston BW 459 Port-of-Spain to Barbados

As of 7 p.m. CDT Sunday, Tropical Storm Dorian was located about 225 miles east south-east of Barbados moving west at 14 mph. Since yesterday, its winds have also picked up to 50 MPH.

Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, is continuing to strengthen as it moves towards the Windward Islands. Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the Lesser Antilles islands. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

Some areas near the Lesser Antilles are expected to received two to four inches of rainfall, with locally higher amount of up to six inches Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center said in its most recent outlook Sunday on Dorian that the tropical storm could intensify to near hurricane strength over the Caribbean sea by late Tuesday.

It is still too early to determine if Dorian will impact any part of the contiguous United States, or even its exact path after it moves through the Windward Islands. There is a chance Dorian could weaken over the island of Hispaniola, or going north of the island and remaining a hurricane going into midweek.

Residents of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the U.S. Virgin Islands should pay close attention to Tropical Storm Dorian and its forecasts.