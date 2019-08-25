Five people killed in bizarre plane and helicopter mid-air collision in Mallorca
Five people, including one child, are dead after a bizarre involving a helicopter and a small airplane on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, according to government officials.
The accident occurred in the sun-bleached town of Inca, near Mallorca’s capital Palma – a destination popular with British tourists.
Photos of the crash site show the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, in what appears to be a residential area.
The nationalities of the victims are not yet known.
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Holiday Cruises 2019
During the holidays, a vacation should put the family at ease, and cruising offers travelers ... Read More
Vail Resorts announces departure of Executive VP, mountain division leadership changes
Vail Resorts, Inc. announced today that Executive Vice President Chris Jarnot will step down from ... Read More
U.S. Travel honors destination marketers, tourism leaders at ESTO
The U.S. Travel Association announced the recipients of the 2019 Destiny and Mercury Awards and ... Read More