BREAKING NEWS

Five people killed in bizarre plane and helicopter mid-air collision in Mallorca

mm Chief Assignment EditorAugust 25, 2019 15:52

Five people, including one child, are dead after a bizarre  involving a helicopter and a small airplane on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, according to government officials.

The accident occurred in the sun-bleached town of Inca, near Mallorca’s capital Palma – a destination popular with British tourists.

Photos of the crash site show the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, in what appears to be a residential area.

The nationalities of the victims are not yet known.

submit a news tip
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Holiday Cruises 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Holiday Cruises 2019

Cruise Industry News

During the holidays, a vacation should put the family at ease, and cruising offers travelers ... Read More

Vail Resorts announces departure of Executive VP, mountain division leadership changes

Vail Resorts announces departure of Executive VP, mountain division leadership changes

People in Travel

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced today that Executive Vice President Chris Jarnot will step down from ... Read More

U.S. Travel honors destination marketers, tourism leaders at ESTO

U.S. Travel honors destination marketers, tourism leaders at ESTO

Travel & Tourism Organizations

The U.S. Travel Association announced the recipients of the 2019 Destiny and Mercury Awards and ... Read More

Currently reading: 45
CATEGORIES