Five people killed in bizarre plane and helicopter mid-air collision in Mallorca

Five people, including one child, are dead after a bizarre involving a helicopter and a small airplane on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, according to government officials.

The accident occurred in the sun-bleached town of Inca, near Mallorca’s capital Palma – a destination popular with British tourists.



Photos of the crash site show the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, in what appears to be a residential area.

The nationalities of the victims are not yet known.