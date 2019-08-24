Dudhwa: Biodiverse tourism hotspot

Dudhwa National Park is one of the most biodiverse regions and endangered ecosystems in India. One of the few protected areas in the country, the park is inhabited by 38 species of mammals, 90 species of fish, and some 500 species of birds.

The park's location itself is interesting and tempts the traveler interested in nature and wildlife and those who want to know about the wealth of the region. It is located in the unique Terai Himalayan eco-system

The park is famous for tiger spotting and also home to half of the world’s 4,000 swamp deer, Indian crocodile, wild elephants, and one of the best places in the world for seeing the gharial in its natural habitat.

Dudhwa is home to a few critically-endangered species like the Tiger, Indian One-horned Rhinoceros, Ganges River Dolphin, and Fishing Cats. The grasslands are the natural habitat of Indian one-horned Rhinoceros who were captured in the forests of Assam surrounding Kaziranga and brought to Dudhwa under the Rhino Rehabilitation Project in 1984. Since then, the habitat center has been home to a sizable rhino population.

The Dudhwa National Park, a part of the reserve, is located near Indo-Nepal border and within a 5-hour driving distance from Lucknow airport. The area is developing and will soon be home to the Jaagir Lodge.

Nearby forest reserves enhance the experience, as does the “big three” – elephant, rhino, and tiger. These big three are all found in Dudhwa, with the only other place being 1,700 kilometers away in Kaziranga.