Russian aviation regulator: Zhukovsky Airport needs to improve flight safety, bird situation
Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said on Saturday that it is preparing a series of recommendations to improve flight safety and bird situation at the Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow.
“The IAC is preparing a report about the air accident involving the Ural Airlines Airbus A-321. It will contain a series of recommendations to improve flight safety and bird situation in the Zhukovsky Airport,” the source said.
On August 15, a Ural Airlines Airbus A321 with over 230 people aboard, including 41 children, was heading to Simferopol from Moscow when it struck a flock of birds shortly after the takeoff. Both of the aircraft’s engines sucked in some of them and caught fire. The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all passengers.
According to latest updates, 76 people, including 19 children, received minor injuries during the crash-landing. One woman was taken to hospital.
