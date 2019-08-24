BREAKING NEWS

Gales and torrential rains: ‘Yellow alert’ issued in China for Typhoon Bailu

mm Chief Assignment EditorAugust 24, 2019 15:22

China’s national observatory issued a yellow alert Saturday for Typhoon Bailu as it’s expected to bring gales and torrential rains to south China.

The typhoon, the 11th this year, is expected to make landfall or pass by the southeast of Taiwan at around noon Saturday, and move northwestward to make another landing in the coastal areas of Fujian and Guangdong provinces at night Saturday or around Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

The center warned of strong winds at affected waters and rainstorms in Taiwan and the provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shanxi, Sichuan and Yunnan, with precipitation up to 60 mm per hour in some of those regions.

The center suggested people in affected areas avoid outdoor activities and local authorities take precautions against possible flash floods caused by the downpours.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for typhoons with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

