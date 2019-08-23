Azul Airlines first Brazilian carrier to join TSA Pre-Check

Azul Brazilian Airlines is the first Brazilian carrier to be certified by the Transportation Security Administration as a TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program member.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports. For TSA Pre-Check travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. According to the TSA, 94 percent of passengers in TSA Pre-Check lanes waited less than five minutes.

“Our customers have been asking for TSA Pre-Check and now we are proud to be the first Brazilian airline to deliver this experience to our customers. Whether you are departing on our nonstop flights from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or beginning your trip at any of our partner cities, flying Azul from the United States to Brazil has never been more convenient”, says Abhi Shah, Chief Revenue Officer at Azul.

TSA Pre-Check is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport and when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the U.S. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents of the U.S. can apply for TSA Pre-Check for a cost of $85 for five years, or $17 per year.